Tennessee football drops one spot to No. 22 in AP Top 25

The Vols fell from No. 21 last week, while Georgia continues to hold the No. 1 spot.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has dropped a spot to No. 22 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 College Football poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Vols have fallen despite picking up their first SEC win of the season in a convincing 41-20 victory against South Carolina at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. Fellow SEC foe Missouri jumped the Vols to No. 21 in this week's poll as the Tigers continue a perfect start to the season.

UT dropped from No. 21 last week as the team sits at 4-1 this season ahead of the Vols' bye week.