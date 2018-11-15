Student-athletes all around the country took the next step toward reaching their dreams: signing with a college to pursue their education and athletic success. With so many local athletes, it's hard to find every single one. If you, your child or your player was left off the list, send us an e-mail with a name, sport, college and picture to news@wbir.com.

Bearden

Allison Barclay - Assumption College (Swimming)

Jersey Patterson - Chattanooga State (Softball)

Shakara Goodloe - Chipola College (Softball

Bryson Morrell - UT Martin (Golf)

Drew Pember - Tennessee (Basketball)

CAK

Zane Keener - Tennessee (Baseball)

Hunter Loyd - East Tennessee State University (Baseball)

Cade Russell - Tennessee (Golf)

Jacob Tate - Kentucky (Baseball)

The King's Academy

Haydyn Jenkins - Charleston Southern University (Softball)

Katelyn Norris - Charleston Southern University (Softball)

Maddie Webber - Tennessee (Softball)

Regan Weekly - Dartmouth College (Softball)

