Student-athletes all around the country took the next step toward reaching their dreams: signing with a college to pursue their education and athletic success. With so many local athletes, it's hard to find every single one. If you, your child or your player was left off the list, send us an e-mail with a name, sport, college and picture to news@wbir.com.
Bearden
Allison Barclay - Assumption College (Swimming)
Jersey Patterson - Chattanooga State (Softball)
Shakara Goodloe - Chipola College (Softball
Bryson Morrell - UT Martin (Golf)
Drew Pember - Tennessee (Basketball)
CAK
Zane Keener - Tennessee (Baseball)
Hunter Loyd - East Tennessee State University (Baseball)
Cade Russell - Tennessee (Golf)
Jacob Tate - Kentucky (Baseball)
The King's Academy
Haydyn Jenkins - Charleston Southern University (Softball)
Katelyn Norris - Charleston Southern University (Softball)
Maddie Webber - Tennessee (Softball)
Regan Weekly - Dartmouth College (Softball)