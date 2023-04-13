14-year-old Knoxville golfer Jake Sheffield shines on the national stage

Local golfer Jake Sheffield was crowned national champion at the Drive, Chip and Putt Finals at Augusta National earlier this month.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 14-year-old golfer Jake Sheffield is still having trouble wrapping his head around the fact that he came out on top at the National Drive, Chip and Putt Finals at Augusta National earlier this month.

"I don't even know if I've been able to soak it all in yet," Sheffield said. "That I'm a national champion."

Still, less than two weeks since Sheffield won his age group, things feel much different for the Knoxville product.

"These people I've never met in my life recognize me and say congratulations," Sheffield said. "It's such a life-changing thing."

Sheffield, who played golf for Maryville High School as a freshman this year, has competed in the Drive, Chip and Putt circuit since 2016. You have two win three different qualifiers before making it to Augusta, and this was Jake's first time as one of the ten participants in the national finals. While it won't affect his national ranking as a golfer, Sheffield said it helped him realize he could go head-to-head with even the most talented of his peers.

"It gives you great confidence that you can compete on that national coverage level, under that pressure on national TV," Sheffield said. "I think it just gives you that confidence that you can compete anywhere with anyone."

He has had that confidence building since he began playing golf at age seven and quickly realized he had a knack for the sport.

"I had a lot of success early and I was a little more developed than the other kids," Sheffield said. "It made me realize that if I stick to this, it could lead to a good path."

The path to golf began with Jake's Uncle Mike. He was the person in the family that first had an interest in golf and showed it to Jake's father, Kevin, who passed on a love for the sport to Jake.

"I had a great relationship with [my uncle] in the little time I really knew him," Sheffield said. "He was a great guy, very loving guy, super supportive. I wish he could be here to see all this."

Jake's uncle passed away in 2020 and Jake said if he was around to see Jake's latest accomplishment, no one would have been more excited about it.

"It would've meant the world to him. He would tell everyone that he knew," Sheffield said. "It is a good feeling to know that he's up there watching and that's kind of the reason I won. There's something to that."