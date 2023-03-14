Is Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla sending Grant Williams a message with lack of minutes? | Locked On Celtics

The new Boston Celtics coach is benching a key role player.

BOSTON — Grant Williams has effectively been out of the Boston Celtics’ rotation in three games this month, creating uncertainty around a key rotational piece ahead of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

In a Monday edition of the Locked On Celtics podcast, host John Karalis was joined by Boston.com reporter Tom Westerholm to discuss Williams’ inconsistency, his absence from the rotation recently, and why the Celtics and head coach Joe Mazzulla might be limiting his minutes.

“Grant is being shown, ‘hey buddy, this is what we need from this position. We don’t need all the floaters. We don’t need the stepbacks,” Karalis said. “I’m all for expanding your game, but also, I’m all for guys doing what the team needs him to do. And this is the dichotomy of NBA basketball.”

Williams’ shooting is down from everywhere on the court while his turnovers are up. Overall on the season, he has played more than last year, but he’s playing just 22.5 minutes per game in March.

The Celtics and Williams did not reach an agreement on an extension last fall, meaning Williams will hit restricted free agency this summer. That leaves Williams in a position of trying to navigate a potential championship season in Boston while also looking ahead to his future.

Still, Boston needs him at his best to be at their best as a team.

“The level of impact that Grant Williams had on the Celtics’ Finals run is really hard to overstate,” Westerholm said. “He was really, really important to that team, and you look at the start to this season, the way he was shooting and all the stuff he brought to this team, they need him to be in the rotation.”

Considering the other option is veteran Blake Griffin, it’s clear the Celtics will give Williams another chance before the end of the regular season. But it may be his last chance to prove himself.