24-year-old charged with 5 counts of attempted murder after shooting at car, deputies, Bell Co. deputies say

Highway 119 was shut down from Highway 25 East to Laurel Hill for over two hours after shots were fired, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A 24-year-old was charged with five counts of attempted murder and fleeing or evading police in Bell County on Monday, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

A call came in Monday evening regarding a vehicle being shot at on Highway 119. No injuries were reported, however, a bullet hole was found in the vehicle, BCSD said.

Deputies were told the direction from where the shots came. As they approached a house in the vicinity of the incident, K-9 Sgt. Adam Southern said he saw an individual in the yard bending down to grab what appeared to be a gun. The individual then ducked behind the house telling someone else to get in the home and lock the door, according to BCSD.

Shane Douglas of Pineville then "quickly" appeared from behind the house and shot in the deputies' direction. Douglas fired another shot before responding agencies arrived for assistance, BCSD said.

As law enforcement officials combed the area for suspects, Highway 119 was shut down from Highway 25 East to Laurel Hill for over two hours. Local stores in the area were also evacuated, according to BCSD.

Kentucky State Police received information that Douglas was located inside the residence he originally fired shots from. After a peaceful negotiation, Douglas surrender to authorities, BCSD said.

Douglas is now at the Bell County Detention Center. He is charged with five counts of attempted murder and fleeing or evading police. Two attempted murder counts are from the car he shot at and the other three are from the deputies he shot at, according to BCSD.