Kentucky man arrested for stealing $41,000 worth of TV, internet and telephone wire

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — A 52-year-old man in Knox County, Kentucky was arrested for stealing several thousands of feet of TV, internet and telephone wire, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Department.

Tony Gray stole the wiring from utility poles in Flat Lick. This caused the loss of TV, internet and telephone service along Warrior's Path, Lick Branch and Sandy Branch, KCSD said.

The theft of the wire, damage and repairs amounted to over $41,000, according to KCSD.

A detective identified Gray as a suspect and when deputies traveled to his house, they observed several feet of metal wire wrapping and burnt copper wire in his yard, KCSD said.

Gray was charged with trespassing, unlawful act relating to acquiring metals, injury to property, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, according to KCSD.

KCSD said Gray was also wanted on several unrelated warrants including failure to appear, contempt of court, theft by unlawful taking or disposition and setting fire on his own land without taking precautions, among others in Knox County.

Gray was also wanted on a bench warrant in Bell County for failure to appear on several traffic violations, according to KCSD.