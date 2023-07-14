Laurel County crews recover drowning victim's body a week after they disappeared into Laurel River Lake

CORBIN, Ky. — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said recovery crews found the body of a person who disappeared into the waters of Laurel River Lake last week.
According to Sheriff John Root, deputies are investigating what they believe to be a drowning at the lake. On July 7 around 5:20 p.m., someone reported a drowning at Laurel River Lake in the Daniel Boone National Forest near Marsh Branch Road.
Deputies said someone reported a person had gone into the water while out on the lake on a pontoon.
Several agencies, including the Laurel Rescue Squad Kentucky State Fish and Wildlife, responded to search for the person as the days went on using dive teams and K-9s.
Crews found a person's body on July 14 around 1:30 p.m., saying they were roughly 130 feet of water off Marsh Branch Road.
Investigators said they do not suspect foul play at this time. Authorities are not identifying the victim until their next of kin have been notified.