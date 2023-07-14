Laurel County crews recover drowning victim's body a week after they disappeared into Laurel River Lake

The LCSO said numerous teams helped find the person's body.

CORBIN, Ky. — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said recovery crews found the body of a person who disappeared into the waters of Laurel River Lake last week.

According to Sheriff John Root, deputies are investigating what they believe to be a drowning at the lake. On July 7 around 5:20 p.m., someone reported a drowning at Laurel River Lake in the Daniel Boone National Forest near Marsh Branch Road.

Deputies said someone reported a person had gone into the water while out on the lake on a pontoon.

Several agencies, including the Laurel Rescue Squad Kentucky State Fish and Wildlife, responded to search for the person as the days went on using dive teams and K-9s.

Crews found a person's body on July 14 around 1:30 p.m., saying they were roughly 130 feet of water off Marsh Branch Road.