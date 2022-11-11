KSP: Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in McCreary County

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in McCreary County, according to the Kentucky State Police Post 11 London.
The incident occurred on U.S. 27 near Strunk Ridge Road just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, KSP said.
30-year-old Patrick Parriman was traveling north in a black Toyota Tundra when his vehicle hit 67-year-old Crit H. Ford, according to KSP.
KSP said Ford was pronounced dead on the scene by the McCreary County Coroner's Office. Parriman was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing, according to KSP.