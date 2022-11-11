KSP: Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in McCreary County

30-year-old Patrick Parriman was traveling north in a black Toyota Tundra when his vehicle hit 67-year-old Crit H. Ford, according to the Kentucky State Police.

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in McCreary County, according to the Kentucky State Police Post 11 London.

The incident occurred on U.S. 27 near Strunk Ridge Road just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, KSP said.

30-year-old Patrick Parriman was traveling north in a black Toyota Tundra when his vehicle hit 67-year-old Crit H. Ford, according to KSP.

KSP said Ford was pronounced dead on the scene by the McCreary County Coroner's Office. Parriman was not injured.