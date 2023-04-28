How Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and the Grizzlies survived against the Lakers | Locked On Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies extended their series with a big win on Wednesday night at home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies kept their season alive on Wednesday night in a Game Five win over the Lakers, led by their three best players.

In a postgame edition of the Locked On Grizzlies podcast, hosts Joe Mullinax and DaMichael Cole discussed the Grizzlies rising to the occasion and gaining confidence.

“At the end of the day, having Ja and Des shine at the same time … and having those two guys play efficiently was the biggest difference in that game for me,” Cole explained.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 64 points while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points and four big offensive rebounds of his own down low.

At the same time, Memphis limited its turnovers and the Lakers’ three ball went cold.

“They looked more like they understood what the gameplan was and they were able to implement it more fully than they had in previous games,” Mullinax added.

The legendary LeBron James has seemed human this series and scored just 15 points on 5-17 shooting in Game Five.

“What you’re starting to see is LeBron James isn’t 100 percent right now,” Cole said on the show.

The series goes back to Los Angeles on Friday night, but the Grizzlies seem to have found a recipe to compete with the Lakers. They have played more offensive-leaning lineups and run through their best players.