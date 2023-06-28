What Marcus Smart brings to Memphis Grizzlies | Locked On Grizzlies

Smart provides the play-making and perimeter defense Memphis needed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies made their first move of what is expected to be a busy offseason by trading two first-round picks and backup point guard Tyus Jones for Celtics wing Marcus Smart.

Locked On Grizzlies host DaMichael Cole broke down the trade and what Smart brings to Memphis in a recent edition of the podcast.

“The Grizzlies were looking for a guy who could play some defense on the wing, and add some versatility to the point guard position," Cole explained.

Memphis needed a replacement for Dillon Brooks, the young defender whose antics caught up to him in the playoffs as he failed to contain LeBron James and shot worse than 30 percent from outside. Smart, on the other hand, is used to being a complementary player.

“Marcus Smart understands his role as a player in the starting lineup," Cole said.

The Grizzlies can start Smart at small forward next to Ja Morant and Desmond Bane on the perimeter or bring him off the bench. He could be a backup point guard option or merely a starting 3-and-D wing. That versatility is part of what makes Smart appealing.

“We don’t have the immediate answer to where Marcus Smart will potentially play … but what we do have the answer to is that Marcus Smart was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies because he is a premier defensive wing," Cole said.