NCAA Tournament bracket breakdown: Final Four predictions ahead of Sweet 16 games

LAS VEGAS — The 2023 NCAA Tournament rolls on, with four games each on Thursday and Friday which will whittle the field from the Sweet 16 to the Elite 8.
Of the eight teams that began the tournament as one or two seeds, only four remain: Alabama, Houston, Texas, and UCLA.
The rest of the field is made up of a combination of programs with recent success (Gonzaga, Michigan State, Arkansas, Miami, and Tennessee) Big East stalwarts (Creighton, Xavier, and UConn) some mid-major mania (San Diego State, Florida Atlantic, and Princeton) and a Kansas State squad that was picked to finish last in the Big 12.
Multiple hosts from the Locked on Podcast Network got together to preview the Sweet 16 matchups this weekend, making predictions on who will win and advance to an Elite 8 showing over the weekend.
For more analysis on the upcoming games, check out the Locked on College Basketball Bracket Breakdown!
Subscribe to the daily Locked on College Basketball podcast, free and available wherever you get your podcasts.
Andy Patton's Final 4
Teams: Alabama, Houston, Kansas State, Gonzaga
Matt Sheehan's Final 4
Teams: Alabama, Houston, Tennessee, Gonzaga
Luke Robinson's Final 4
Host: Locked on Bama podcast
Teams: Alabama, Houston, Gonzaga (did not make an East region pick)
Johnathan Davis' Final 4
Teams: Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Gonzaga
Zachary Anderson-Yoxsimer's Final 4
Host: Locked on UCLA podcast
Teams: Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, UCLA
Catch their full conversation on the Locked On College Basketball podcast