NFL Power Rankings for Week 14: Cowboys, Bengals trending up; 49ers fall despite win

What do you think about these rankings as we head into the home stretch of the NFL season?

DALLAS — We've got a change at the top in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings this week as our previous No. 1 team, the Kansas City Chiefs, fell to the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday.

While the Chiefs, Dolphins and Titans all took losses on Sunday, the top 10 teams from last week's rankings have all carried over into this week's top 10, with some shakeup in positioning.

This year, the NFL hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network will vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings. Check back each week for the rankings.

Week 14 Locked On NFL Power Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week result: 35-10 win over Titans

Ranking last week: 2

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

The Eagles are flying back into the top spot this week after it was owned by the Chiefs over the past several weeks. The Chiefs lost to the Bengals, opening the door back up for Philly, who made it look more than easy in a 35-10 win over the Titans on Sunday. The Eagles are now 11-1 on the year and in the driver’s seat to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week result: 27-24 loss to CIN

Ranking last week: 1

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/3

While the Chiefs lost, our voters still believe they’re a top three team and even have them above the Bills still. It was a narrow loss, 27-24 to the Bengals, who have now won two regular season games and an AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs over the past two seasons. The Chiefs own a 9-3 record still, tied with the Bills for the best record in the AFC.

3. Buffalo Bills

Last week result: 24-10 win over NE

Ranking last week: 3

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/3

The Bills certainly haven’t looked perfect over the past five weeks, but they are still 9-3 after another win against the Patriots on Thursday night last week. Our voters notably still have them behind the Chiefs right now in the power rankings, with some doubts about how well Buffalo is playing right now. The Bills will look to get a revenge win over the Jets at home on Sunday.

4. Dallas Cowboys

Last week result: 54-19 win over IND

Ranking last week: 5

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/5

The argument can be made that the Dallas Cowboys look like the best team in the NFL right now. It’s hard to find a solid enough reason to rank them above the Eagles, Chiefs and Bills but Dallas is soaring in a way we haven’t seen in years. They play the Texans and Jaguars over the next two weeks, hoping to get to 11-3 on the year before their rematch against the Eagles in what should be “Game of the Year” type of atmosphere.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Last week result: 27-24 win over KC

Rank last week: 9

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/6

The Cincinnati Bengals are all the way back. It was a shaky start to the year, with some minor hiccup games, but the Bengals have now won four-straight games and six of their last seven. This includes last week’s monumental win over the Chiefs, showing just like last year, the Bengals are here to contend for an AFC Title and have the ability to play with anyone. They’re up three spots this week to No. 5, jumping the 49ers, Dolphins and Vikings.

6. Minnesota Vikings

Last week result: 27-22 win over NYJ

Ranking last week: 7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/8

The Minnesota Vikings pulled off yet another one-score win on Sunday as they found a way to stop Mike White and the Jets from scoring to pull of an upset in Minnesota. The Vikings are now 10-2 on the year. And maybe all of these one-score wins will eventually catch up with them and they’ll start losing some games, but we haven’t seen it happen yet. They come in as the third NFC team in our ranks, jumping the 49ers who lost Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday.

7. San Francisco 49ers

Last week result: 33-17 win over MIA

Ranking last week: 4

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/10

The 49ers just beat down the Miami Dolphins 33-17 on Sunday, yet they dropped three spots in this week’s rankings? Well, San Francisco lost another QB for the year as Jimmy G suffered a broken foot. To his credit, third-string QB Brock Purdy came into the game and looked really solid, helping the 49ers to the win over the Dolphins. But is it sustainable? We’ll have to see before we move the 49ers back into the top 5.

8. Miami Dolphins

Last week result: 33-17 loss to SF

Ranking last week: 6

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/11

It was by far the worst that Tua Tagovailoa has looked under center all year and it’s not too surprising, as the 49ers’ defense is arguably the NFL’s most talented up front. It was a day to forget for the Dolphins, who played three quarters against Brock Purdy but couldn’t come out with a win in San Francisco. They’re still 8-4 on the year and have plenty of opportunity to shake things up in the AFC playoff picture.

9. Baltimore Ravens

Last week result: 10-9 win over DEN

Ranking last week: 9

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/12

The Baltimore Ravens also received some bad news this past week as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss multiple weeks with an injury. That brings in Tyler Huntley, who has plenty of experience as a starter from last season. The Ravens squeaked by the Broncos for a 10-9 victory on Sunday moving to 8-4 on the year. They’re holding on for dear life to that top spot in the AFC North, as the 8-4 Bengals are right behind them. The Ravens hold the tiebreaker for now.

10. Tennessee Titans

Last week result: 35-10 loss to PHI

Ranking last week: 10

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/15

It was an embarrassing loss for the Titans on Sunday, who have now lost two-straight to the Bengals and Eagles, two top five teams in our rankings. The 7-5 Titans still are atop the AFC South, and they just played two elite opponents, so they found a way to remain out No. 10 team for the week. But they need a bounce back in a big way on Sunday against the Jaguars.

11. New York Jets

Last week result: 27-22 loss to MIN

Ranking last week: 11

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/15

12. Seattle Seahawks

Last week result: 27-23 win over LAR

Ranking last week: 14

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/15

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week result: 17-16 win over NO

Ranking last week: 13

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/16

14. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week result: 27-20 loss to LV

Ranking last week: 12

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/17

15. Washington Commanders

Last week result: 20-20 tie with NYG

Ranking last week: 16

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/17

16. New York Giants

Last week result: 20-20 tie with WAS

Ranking last week: 17

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/18

17. Detroit Lions

Last week result: 40-14 win over JAC

Ranking last week: 18

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/18

18. New England Patriots

Last week result: 24-10 loss to BUF

Ranking last week: 15

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/19

19. Green Bay Packers

Last week result: 28-19 win over CHI

Ranking last week: 21

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/21

20. Cleveland Browns

Last week result: 27-14 win over HOU

Ranking last week: 20

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/22

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week result: 19-16 win over ATL

Ranking last week: 24

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/24

22. Atlanta Falcons

Last week result: 19-16 loss to PIT

Ranking last week: 19

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/24

23. Arizona Cardinals

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 22

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/26

24. Las Vegas Raiders

Last week result: 27-20 win over LAC

Ranking last week: 26

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/25

25. New Orleans Saints

Last week result: 17-16 loss to TB

Ranking last week: 25

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/28

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last week result: 40-14 loss to DET

Ranking last week: 23

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/27

27. Chicago Bears

Last week result: 28-19 loss to GB

Ranking last week: 27

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/28

28. Carolina Panthers

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 29

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/30

29. Los Angeles Rams

Last week result: 27-23 loss to SEA

Ranking last week: 28

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/30

30. Indianapolis Colts

Last week result: 54-19 loss to DAL

Ranking last week: 30

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/31

31. Denver Broncos

Last week result: 10-9 los

Ranking last week: 31

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/31

32. Houston Texans

Last week result: 27-14 loss to CLE

Ranking last week: 32

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 32/32

