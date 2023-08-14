Malik Willis outshines Will Levis in Titans NFL preseason Week 1 game

Levis and Willis each threw an interception, but otherwise looked solid in Tennessee's preseason loss to Chicago.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans appear set to head into the 2023 NFL season with veteran Ryan Tannehill under center, allowing rookie quarterback Will Levis and second year Malik Willis to compete for backup duties.

Levis, who dropped out of the first round of the 2023 NFL draft despite pre-draft rumors he could go No. 1 overall, showed flashes in his NFL debut - finishing with nine completions on 14 attempts, 85 passing yards, and one interception.

The show was stolen by Willis, however, who looked very polished with 16 completions (on 25 attempts) 189 passing yards, and an interception.

Locked on NFL host Kevin Oestreicher spoke with Tyler Rowland of Locked on Titans about the quarterback duo and who, if anyone, is setting themselves apart in the battle to be QB2 in Nashville.

"I don't think that anyone set themselves apart," Rowland said. "I thought both of them had their ups and downs, but Willis just had a little bit more consistency, he moved the ball down the field with his offense a little bit more."

Willis struggled as a rookie in 2022, appearing in eight games and starting three while posting a 1-2 record with a 50.8% completion rate and three interceptions without any passing touchdowns.

The 2022 third round pick was almost an afterthought at the start of the offseason, with Tannehill and Levis the presumed starter and backup for Tennessee based on Willis' struggles last season.