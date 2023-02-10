MLB Wild Card Preview: Which rookies and prospects will be X-Factors as playoffs get underway

Corbin Carroll, Royce Lewis, and Sal Frelick are key rookies expected to make an impact during the MLB Wild Card games this week.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2023 MLB Playoffs get underway on Tuesday, October 3 with four Wild Card games on the slate. Matchups include Texas vs. Tampa Bay, Toronto vs. Minnesota, Arizona vs. Milwaukee, and Miami vs. Philadelphia.

While these matchups feature plenty of star power, including former MVP's, current MVP candidates, and future Hall of Famers, Locked on MLB Prospects host Lindsay Crosby is focused on the rookies and prospects who will no doubt have a massive impact on these Wild Card matchups - starting with obvious NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll.

"What he did is a little bit absurd," Crosby said of Carroll's rookie season. "It's really easy to say Corbin Carroll is super important to the postseason hopes of the Arizona Diamondbacks."

Carroll is not the only rookie expected to make an impact during Wild Card week, and in fact he's not the only Diamondback on the list.

Here is a full look at all the rookies, and prospects, Crosby expects to impact games this week as the MLB playoffs get underway.

1. OF Corbin Carroll and RHP Brandon Pfaadt, Arizona Diamondbacks

Carroll stats: .285/.362/.506, 25 home runs, 76 RBI, 54 stolen bases

Pfaadt stats: 3-9, 5.72 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 94 strikeouts in 96 innings

Carroll is the star, but Pfaadt is getting the call to start Game 1 against Milwaukee - and if he can pitch like he did toward the end of the season he could steal a game for the Snakes right out of the gate.

2. OF Sal Frelick and 2B Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers

Frelick stats: .246/.341/.351, 3 home runs, 24 RBI, 7 stolen bases

Turang stats: .218/.285/.300, 6 home runs, 34 RBI, 26 stolen bases

Neither Frelick or Turang's offensive numbers jump off the page, but they are each elite defensive pieces up the middle for the Brew Crew, which could be enough to swing this series Milwaukee's way.

3. 3B Josh Jung and LHP Cody Bradford, Texas Rangers

Jung stats: .266/.315/.467, 23 home runs, 70 RBI, 1 stolen base

Bradford stats: 4-3, 5.30 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 51 strikeouts in 56 innings

Jung's power is key for Texas to knock off Tampa Bay, and if Bradford can find his way as a lefty stopper out of the bullpen it will be a huge help for the Rangers who are desperate for anyone to produce out of the 'pen at this point.

4. 3B Royce Lewis, Minnesota Twins

Lewis stats: .309/.372/.548, 15 home runs, 52 RBI, 6 stolen bases

Lewis looked awesome in 58 games this season, but injuries have always been the story for the infielder. If healthy, he provides a big boost for Minnesota in this series.

Prospects to Watch

Junior Caminero isn't starting Game 1 for the Rays, but the 20-year-old third baseman is among the brightest prospects in the league, and could make an impact at some point in this series with his thundering power.

Evan Carter is lightning fast, and the young outfielder hit .306 with a .413 OBP in 23 games for the Rangers this season. If nothing else, he's a dangerous late inning pinch runner for Texas to utilize against Tampa.

Jordan Lawlar made Arizona's Wild Card roster despite hitting just .129 in 14 games with the big club. Perhaps the 21-year-old shortstop will remind everyone why he's such a highly regarded prospect with a strong showing in the Wild Card.