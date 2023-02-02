Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker discusses injury, favorite moment from last season

Hendon Hooker won't participate at the Senior Bowl on Saturday, but he spoke to Locked on SEC's Chris Gordy about his season at Tennessee.

MOBILE, Ala. — University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker spent the past week in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, although a torn ACL suffered during the 2022 college football season will prevent him from participating in Saturday's contest.

Hooker took some time to speak with Locked on SEC host Chris Gordy at the Senior Bowl about a variety of topics, including the reaction to his injury by his teammates.

"It was very devastating," Hooker said of the injury suffered in the fourth quarter against South Carolina. "Everyone in the locker room showed a lot of compassion and a lot of care. Some tears were shed, but everyone bounced back next week and showcased a great game against Vanderbilt. I'm happy I was able to be there for the Bowl Game as well."

Hooker also spoke about his favorite game from the 2022 season, a come from behind victory in overtime against the Pitt Panthers in early September.

"Things weren't going our way at the beginning of the game, we came out a little sluggish, and we got into a little junk talking with the fans," Hooker chuckled. "We decided 'okay we've settled in let's go out here and dominate and play how we know how to play' and we did that."

Hooker is expected to be selected in the 2023 NFL draft, with many pundits still projecting him as a first round pick despite the knee injury.

