After defeating No. 1 Alabama, is Tennessee a true title contender? | Locked on Sports Today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a roller coaster few weeks for the Tennessee men's basketball program. After beating then No. 10 Texas on January 28, the Vols had an 18-3 record and were penciled in by just about everyone as a top two seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Then came an ugly loss on the road against Florida, an even uglier win against Auburn with a final score of 46-43, and finally a pair of backbreaking, buzzer beating losses on the road against Vanderbilt and at home against Missouri.

As if that wasn't enough, Rick Barnes' team went out and took down the number one team in the country on Wednesday evening, holding the Alabama Crimson Tide to just 59 points to move to 20-6 on the year.

So what do we make of a team that has the best defense in the entire country, has beaten multiple elite teams, but struggles to take care of the basketball and score consistently against even the weaker programs in the SEC?

That's the question Eric Cain of Locked on Vols is grappling with while evaluating this team with only five games left in the regular season.

"This team is very capable of beating anyone in the country," Cain told Locked on Sports Today host Kainani Stevens. "It's just a matter of, are they going to turn the basketball over, are they going to commit stupid fouls, or are they going to play lock down defense and grind it out."

Tennessee dropped from six to ten in the latest AP poll, although they'll almost certainly climb again after defeating Alabama. They sit in third place in the very top heavy SEC standings, behind Bama and the surging Texas A&M Aggies, winners of six of their last seven.

The Vols have likely done enough to earn a two or at worst a three seed in the NCAA Tournament, and while this team does have the talent and defensive acumen to make a run all the way to the national championship, their poor outside shooting (32.7%) and turnover issues (12.3 per game) could also lead to a very early exit.