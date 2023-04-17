Jalen Hurts, Eagles agree to record-breaking NFL contract extension

The 5-year, $255 million contract extension reportedly includes nearly $180 million in guarantees and a no-trade clause.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will now be the highest-paid player in NFL history after reportedly agreeing to a 5-year contract extension worth $255 million.

The deal would pay Hurts $51 million per year, the highest annual contract value in the NFL to date, surpassing the $50.2 million per year that Aaron Rodgers is under contract for. Patrick Mahomes holds the largest overall contract in the NFL, from when he signed a 10-year, $450 million extension in 2020 that pays an annual value of $45 million per year.

Hurts, 24, was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after high-profile college years at Alabama and Oklahoma.

He started four games as a rookie in Philadelphia before becoming the full-time starter in 2021, helping lead the Eagles to the playoffs.

Jalen Hurts is now the highest paid player in NFL history!@DiBiaseLOE has his initial takeaways on the #Eagles massive deal with QB1: pic.twitter.com/9hhHHshXNK — Locked On Eagles (@LockedOnBirds) April 17, 2023

Still, heading into year three ahead of last season, Hurts faced a lot of doubt that he could carry the Eagles, who had an impressive offseason acquiring talent on both sides of the ball, further.

Hurts silenced the critics by leading the Eagles to an NFL-best 14-3 regular season record, going 14-1 in games he started. He threw for over 3,700 yards and 22 touchdowns, adding 13 rushing touchdowns.

The first of the 2020 QB contracts has landed. @TheJoeMarino & I tackled the 4 QBs and their race for new deals 2 weeks ago on LONFLS and Jalen Hurts wins big by striking the first deal. He's signed a 5-year extension worth $51M per year #FlyEaglesFly



📺: https://t.co/eP5mTh2bCF pic.twitter.com/FxbFIjV3BV — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) April 17, 2023

Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they fell in a thriller to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35.