'Once-in-a-lifetime trip' | Pride of the Southland to travel, perform in Europe in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Pride of the Southland Band has been invited to perform in London next summer, director Michael Stewart announced.

UT's marching band will have three main performances while overseas. One of those performances will be a London Tattoo—where other ensembles from across Europe will perform a combined concert.

Alumni that were involved with the marching band are also being given the opportunity to travel to Europe.

The "Tennessee Waltz Through the United Kingdom" package for these alumni features a curated itinerary that begins in Scotland with stops in Northern England before meeting up with the marching band.

"This is a great way to see all the Pride's performances while taking in the rich history of the UK with fellow alumni and family members of current Pride members," Stewart said.