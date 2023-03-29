How the Predators upset the Bruins while Nashville mourns | Locked On Preds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There were many layers to Nashville's win in Boston on Tuesday.
The Predators stunned the top team in the NHL, preventing the Bruins from clinching the Presidents' Trophy while keeping their own playoff hopes alive.
The two teams also honored the victims of Monday's tragic shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville with decals on the players' helmets.
The Bruins held a moment of silence before the game, and had the names of the victims on the jumbotron.
Nick Morgan and Ann Kimmel of Locked on Predators discussed balancing the heaviness of Monday's events with the fervor of an NHL playoff race, and that was evident on the ice as well on Tuesday.
"So much has changed in Nashville and in people's lives, and it's hard to go back and talk about something like hockey," Kimmel said.
The hockey schedule moves on, though, and the win in Boston was Nashville's biggest upset of the season, ending the Bruins' seven-game winning streak while playing without several key players like Roman Josi, Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg, and Matt Duchene.
In fact, as Kimmel noted, the average number of games played among Nashville's top six forwards on Tuesday was 72.
Juuse Saros displayed why he's considered one of the best netminders in the league, withstanding a 16-4 shot disparity in the third period in Boston's favor and outdueling the likely Vezina Trophy winner in Linus Ullmark across the ice.
Luke Evangelista helped save the puck from entering the net at one point, and Morgan adds the 21-year-old is playing with some swagger and isn't afraid to step up and be "that guy."
He's got five goals and four assists in 15 games, and is a big reason why the Predators are only two points back of the Winnipeg Jets for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference with two games in hand.