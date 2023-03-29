How the Predators upset the Bruins while Nashville mourns | Locked On Preds

The Predators and Bruins honored the victims of Monday's school shooting prior to Tuesday's upset win by Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There were many layers to Nashville's win in Boston on Tuesday.

The Predators stunned the top team in the NHL, preventing the Bruins from clinching the Presidents' Trophy while keeping their own playoff hopes alive.

The two teams also honored the victims of Monday's tragic shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville with decals on the players' helmets.

Tonight, the Preds and Bruins will wear these helmet decals to show their support for The Covenant School. pic.twitter.com/yhyzYcyyaY — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 28, 2023

The Bruins held a moment of silence before the game, and had the names of the victims on the jumbotron.

Boston organizes a moment of silence before the national anthem to honor the victims of the Covenant School shooting. pic.twitter.com/fZszVHg8oh — Bally Sports: Preds (@PredsOnBally) March 28, 2023

Nick Morgan and Ann Kimmel of Locked on Predators discussed balancing the heaviness of Monday's events with the fervor of an NHL playoff race, and that was evident on the ice as well on Tuesday.

"So much has changed in Nashville and in people's lives, and it's hard to go back and talk about something like hockey," Kimmel said.

The hockey schedule moves on, though, and the win in Boston was Nashville's biggest upset of the season, ending the Bruins' seven-game winning streak while playing without several key players like Roman Josi, Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg, and Matt Duchene.

In fact, as Kimmel noted, the average number of games played among Nashville's top six forwards on Tuesday was 72.

Juuse Saros displayed why he's considered one of the best netminders in the league, withstanding a 16-4 shot disparity in the third period in Boston's favor and outdueling the likely Vezina Trophy winner in Linus Ullmark across the ice.

Luke Evangelista helped save the puck from entering the net at one point, and Morgan adds the 21-year-old is playing with some swagger and isn't afraid to step up and be "that guy."