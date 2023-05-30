Why the Predators hired Andrew Brunette to replace John Hynes as head coach

The player who scored Nashville's first goal is now the head coach.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Barry Trotz has settled on his bench boss.

The incoming Nashville Predators general manager decided to make a change behind the bench, hiring Andrew Brunette to replace John Hynes as head coach, as first reported by hockey insider Kevin Weekes.

Trotz doesn't officially take over as the general manager of the Nashville Predators until July 1, but it's clear he sees the need to relieve Hynes of his duties, even with one year remaining on his contract.

Nick Morgan of Locked on Predators says Hynes was maybe the right guy for where the Predators thought they were as an organization, and not for where they're going in reality.

Hynes did help many of the established veterans thrive in Nashville, but, as Morgan notes, they also needed someone who could help develop younger players and bring new ways of thinking to the table.

His inability to find space for Eeli Tolvanen, who thrived in Seattle after being claimed on waivers, is a key piece of evidence here.

Brunette served as an associate coach with the New Jersey Devils this past season. He was also a Jack Adams finalist in 2022 after taking over the Florida Panthers mid-season on an interim basis and leading them to a Presidents' Trophy. Brunette was then replaced by Paul Maurice, who now has those Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Hynes coached the Predators for four seasons to a 134-96-18 record, making the playoffs three times but missing out this season.

Brunette, as you may recall, spent the 1998-99 season with the Predators and scored the first goal in the expansion team's history. Trotz, of course, was Nashville's head coach at the time.