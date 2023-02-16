Will the Nashville Predators sell at the trade deadline? | Locked On Predators

The next few games will go a long way in terms of determining next steps for Predators GM David Poile.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Barring a major turnaround prior to the NHL's March 3rd trade deadline, it appears as though Nashville Predators general manager David Poile will be in sell mode.

Heading into Thursday's game against the league-leading Boston Bruins, the Predators sit five points back of Calgary for the second wild card spot, albeit with three games in hand on the Flames.

The Minnesota Wild sit level with the Flames and have also played three more games than Nashville, and the Predators would have to jump their divisional rivals to get in a playoff spot.

Add it all up, and there's a big decision ahead in terms of staying the course in hopes of sneaking into the postseason, or jumping into the seller's market and flipping some players to true contenders.

Poile spoke frankly on 102.5 The Game's Robby and Rexrode Show about the team's status as the NHL trade deadline looms, indicating players like Dante Fabbro, Mattias Ekholm, or Mikael Granlund could be available, and saying "the easy choice" at the moment would be to replace head coach John Hynes.

Ann Kimmel, co-host of Locked on Predators, commented on the very interesting comments made by the GM, saying "there's a part of me that feels like he's drawing the line in the sand for this team. This is it. David Poile has given this core so many chances to get it together and to find a groove.

"This seems like an indicator of this is here (Poile) is at. 'Put up or shut up, because I'm getting ready to call it.'"

Poile, of course, has been GM in Nashville since Day One, and achieved his greatest success with this team in 2017, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.

There, they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games, and it's been a struggle to replicate that ever since, with just one playoff series win in the subsequent five years.

It doesn't help matters that their star players are underperforming in comparison to last season, with Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg (currently injured) and Matt Duchene all well below point per game averages.

Including Thursday's game against the Bruins, the Predators have eight games remaining prior to the March 3rd trade deadline, with some tough opponents on the schedule.