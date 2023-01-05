Tennessee gambles on Will Levis, but skips out on adding wide receiver help | Locked on Titans

Tennessee took a shot on quarterback Will Levis after he fell out of the first round, but didn't address a glaring need at wide receiver until Round 7.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After months of rumors surrounding Will Levis, which included speculation he could go as high as No. 1 overall in the NFL draft, the former Kentucky quarterback slid all the way out of the first round before the Tennessee Titans traded up to No. 33 overall and made him the second pick of the second round.

It's not a shock to see Tennessee add a quarterback this year to develop behind 35-year-old starter Ryan Tannehill, and Levis has the inside track to start as soon as 2024 if the Titans opt to void the final two years of Tannehill's contract.

The rest of Tennessee's class was focused on revamping the offense around Tannehill (and eventually Levis) but Locked on Titans host Tyler Rowland would have liked to see more of an investment in the wide receiver room, where Tennessee didn't make an addition until the seventh round when they took Colton Dowell at No. 228.

"Coming out of Day 2 with Will Levis and a running back and no wide receivers is tough to sell to this fanbase," Rowland said. "That's tough. I don't know what else to say."

The Titans opted to use their third round pick on a running back, Tulane's Tyjae Spears, a clear sign Derrick Henry's days in Nashville are limited.

Spears has the potential to be an every down back, but his injury history and this team's lack of depth in the wide receiver room made this a polarizing pick to say the least.