The Atlanta Braves top Houston Astros 2-0 in Game 3 of the World Series

The Braves won at home to take a 2-1 series lead.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 2-0 in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night.

The pitching staff was the strength for Atlanta in Game 3. Five different pitchers took the mound for the Braves as they had a no-hitter going into the top of the eighth inning before it was broken up. They only allowed two hits to the Astros in the win.

Third baseman Austin Riley opened up the scoring in the bottom of the third inning with a double that scored Eddie Rosario. Catcher Travis d'Arnaud hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to give the Braves a 2-0 lead, which was the final.