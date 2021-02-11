The Atlanta Braves win their first World Series in 26 years

The Braves won Game 6 on Tuesday night 7-0 to win the title, which was the club's first since 1995.

HOUSTON — The Atlanta Braves are World Series champions for the first time since 1995.

The club won their first title since 1995 by clinching Game 6 by a final score of 7-0 on Tuesday night over the Houston Astros.

The Braves struck first in this game off a three-run home run by right fielder Jorge Soler to put the team up 3-0 in the top of the third inning. It was his third homer of the World Series.

Atlanta added more runs in the top of the fifth with a two-run home run by shortstop Dansby Swanson. First baseman Freddie Freeman drove home another run in the inning to make it 6-0.

Freeman then hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh to make the score 7-0. According to ESPN Stats and Information, Freeman had homered five times this postseason, which tied him with Fred McGriff for the most by a Braves player in a single postseason.