World Series MVP Braves RF Jorge Soler played for the Tennessee Smokies

Soler only played 31 games in total for the AA team but put on quite the show while he was there.

KODAK, Tenn. — The Atlanta Braves won the World Series on Tuesday night and the World Series Most Valuable Player used to play for the Tennessee Smokies.

Right fielder Jorge Soler, who got the honors after Atlanta claimed the title, played 31 games for the Chicago Cubs' AA minor league team in his career while he was with that franchise.

The first stint was 22 games in 2014. He had a batting average of .415, hit six home runs, and drove in 22 RBIs before getting called up to the Iowa Cubs, which is Chicago's AAA team.

Soler would make nine more appearances for the Smokies in 2016.

The right fielder ended up playing for the Kansas City Royals and then the Atlanta Braves after his time with the Cubs.