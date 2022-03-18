Packers trade star receiver Davante Adams to Raiders, just after Aaron Rodgers signing

Davante Adams, arguably the NFL's best receiver, also reportedly turned down more money from the Packers to join Derek Carr in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — It was already a crazy day in the sports world because of March Madness, but then the notifications started pouring in regarding a blockbuster trade in the NFL including arguably the league’s best receiver in Davante Adams.

The Packers and Raiders agreed to a deal that will send Adams to Las Vegas for 2022 first and second round picks. Adams and the Raiders, upon trade completion, have agreed to a five-year, $141.25 million deal, the richest ever for a wide receiver.

“I have been talking about how it would be a good thing if the Raiders went ahead and just swing for the fences. Why not? Go all in, do it like the Bucs, do it like the Rams,” Locked On Raiders podcast host Your Boy Q said in a guest spot on Friday’s Locked On Today podcast. “That’s one of those, you get something in life you don’t think you can achieve. The Raiders just got something they didn’t even think they could get.”

Of course this comes with the backdrop of Packers quarterback, just last week, announcing his return to Green Bay with a multi-yeat contract. Rodgers, 37, was mulling possible retirement. Now, he’ll be without his beloved No. 1 wide receiver option, who was likely part of the reason he decided to return.

Reports emerged after the Adams trade that the Packers actually offered him more money to stay in Green Bay than the deal he’s getting in Las Vegas. But, Adams wants to be with the Raiders.

Adams grew up in the Bay Area hoping to one day be an Oakland Raider. Of course, the team moved to Las Vegas several years ago. Another big reason for his desire to move to Vegas is to reunite with his college quarterback and close friend Derek Carr.

“This move I think really sent a great message to Raider Nation,” Q said. As a guy who covers the Raiders like a glove, there’s a large group of fans that thought this was a rebuild and Josh McDaniels was going to tear this down to build it back up. But Chandler Jones is not a rebuild. Davante Adams is for sure not a rebuild. It sent the message loud and clear to the fanbase and the NFL. The Raiders are serious about this.”

Adams is just the latest in a number of massive star player moves to the AFC West division. The Broncos traded for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to kick things off. Then, the Chargers added Khalil Mack, Raiders added Chandler Jones, and the Broncos added Randy Gregory. It already appeared to be the best division in football, now it’s clear.