Tennessee Titans facing COVID-19 outbreak including QB Ryan Tannehill, coach Mike Vrabel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans are facing a COVID-19 outbreak as they have now placed starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the COVID-19 list.

He joins seven other players and head coach Mike Vrabel as Titans personnel to test positive for COVID-19 since last week's joint practices in Tampa.

"Ryan is feeling fine, feeling OK," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said in a press conference on Thursday. "He'll be engaged in the meetings. He'll ready to go. He's a pro and has played in the league for a long time. We have the utmost confidence in him and his ability to prepare."

The Titans notably had the NFL's first major COVID-19 outbreak during the season last year and now have the first big outbreak of the summer, with just over two weeks until their first game at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 12.

Tannehill, who is vaccinated, will miss five to 10 days depending on how quickly he can produce two negative tests over a 48-hour period.

Tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday as well.

Look I realized that some people won't like me saying this, but at some point we have to accept the fact the #Titans may not be handling things the right way.



At minimum, if other fanbases or other teams question them, there isn't much retort. Just a bad bad look for the team. — TicTacTitans (@TicTacTitans) August 26, 2021

Vrabel announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Linebacker Harold Landry was the first starter affected by the team's latest virus outbreak, going on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

General Manager Jon Robinson said the Titans increased precautions and required masks inside the team's headquarters Tuesday. Robinson said the team is 97-98% vaccinated.

"We've followed the protocols," Robinson said on Thursday. "Our medical team has done an outstanding job with talking to the league and the players, coaches. Coach Vrabel has had minimal symptoms."

On Wednesday a memo from the NFL mandated that only fully vaccinated personnel, with a maximum of 50 people, will have access to locker rooms while players are present on game days.

While players are not required to be vaccinated, the league has reported that over 90% of players are vaccinated.

“Non-club-affiliated media will not be permitted in the locker room,” the memo said, according to the Associated Press. “In the event a player needs medical attention in the locker room or if a club elects to conduct drug and steroid specimen collections on game day, a medical professional or specimen collector...may access the players’ locker room without being included in the maximum of 50 individuals with locker room access, provided that they are fully vaccinated.”

Earlier this summer, the NFL stated that an outbreak among unvaccinated players that causes a game to be canceled could result in a forfeit.