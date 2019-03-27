Louisville women's basketball Coach Jeff Walz is heading to Albany for the Sweet Sixteen, but what are his plans after that?

Gene Henley, a writer covering Tennessee Athletics for the Times Free Press in Chattanooga, posted a tweet Tuesday citing a source within the University of Louisville Athletic Department saying, “Louisville is prepared to lose women's basketball coach Jeff Walz to Tennessee at the end of the season.”

Walz is in his 12th year as the Cardinals' head coach. Under his leadership, the team has 330 wins, they have made it to the Final Four three times and have made two championship game appearances. But he has not cut down the nets in the tournament yet.

In his press conference on Wednesday, Walz shut down any talk about him considering another job. He never mentioned Tennessee by name, but it was clear that he was referencing those reports.

"I know all these rumors always get started in March. Every single year. It never changed and it's not going to change. This job, that job," he said. "The job's not open, OK? So I'm not even going to worry about that."

He went even further in a conversation with the Courier Journal, saying, "I think it is a slap in Holly's face."

This is not the first time Coach Walz has been tied to the Tennessee job. In the past few years, there have been rumors about Tennessee's interest in him.

University of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra released a statement to late Tuesday.

"For now, we're focused on Oregon State on Friday night. We're incredibly proud of Jeff's accomplishments, including last year's Final Four appearance. Following last season we rewarded Jeff with a contract extension that we anticipate him fulfilling."

WHAS contributed to this report.