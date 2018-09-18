The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines chaos as “a state of utter confusion” or “a state of things in which chance is supreme.”

I define chaos as “a Saturday during college football season.”

I think the chaotic nature of the sport is what makes it so appealing to so many. With all of these schools and all of these games going on at the same time, it’s hard not to find yourself in a state of utter confusion. What looks so clear-cut and obvious on a Wednesday becomes obsolete on a Sunday. Let’s just use this weekend as an example. The biggest moment of chaos came in Madison, Wisconsin. BYU went on the road to play a College Football Playoff favorite. Were the Badgers invincible? No, but a loss to BYU seemed very unlikely. The Cougars, however, had other plans. BYU hit the Badgers in the mouth, rushing for nearly 200 yards and snapping the longest nonconference home winning streak in the nation, handing Wisconsin its first such loss since 2003. It’s pretty high up there on the list of most chaotic moments of the season so far… emphasis on so far.

I would define one team however, as being an agent of chaos this year: LSU. I had major, major doubts about LSU coming into this year. The defense was going to be stellar, no denying that, but with no running back and continued struggles at quarterback, I figured there was no way they could consistently score points. Time and time again, they’ve proved me wrong. The best part? The Tigers have every chance to continue to be the personification of chaos. The next three games for LSU present their own challenges, but are winnable: home against Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss and then on the road against Florida. After that, LSU will take on perhaps the hardest three game stretch in the country: Georgia, Mississippi State and then a bye before facing Alabama. The Tigers have something going in their favor for that stretch, however, every game is at home. Each one of those teams has to come to Death Valley to play LSU. I’m not saying the Tigers will win every one of those games, but they have the opportunity to play the role the football gods have so kindly placed upon them this season: Agents of Chaos. I can’t help but grin when I think of Ed Orgeron playing the Joker to Nick Saban’s Batman, running around wreaking havoc in Gotham, grabbing opponents each week and with his beautiful voice saying, “Let’s put a smile on that face. Geaux Tigers.”

Alabama (Last week: 1)

When you look at Alabama’s schedule, there are a few games that make you say “interesting.” In Oxford against Ole Miss was one of them. It mostly came from the notion that with an inexperienced defensive backfield, Alabama might be tested against an Ole Miss team with one of the best wide receiver groups in the nation, averaging more than 400 yards in the air over the first two games of the season. At first, that’s what happened. Jordan Ta’amu hits D.K. Metcalf for a 75-yard strike on the very first play!

Alabama allowed only 58 more yards through the air for the rest of the game. *DEEP SIGH*

Georgia (Last week: 3)

The Bulldogs have been incredibly efficient so far this season. I think Jake Fromm is a great example of that. He’s completing 80 percent of his passes for six touchdowns and one interception. He’s only thrown for 479 yards, but he hasn’t needed to do much else. Georgia is outscoring opponents 135-24 this season. Elijah Holyfield going for 100 yards and getting some good reps is a great sign for UGA as well.

Ohio State (Last week: 4)

The Buckeyes defense is still not as good as I think it should be, and all-world defensive end Nick Bosa missing an unknown amount of time with what Urban Meyer is calling “an abdominal and groin issue” is far from great, but this offense is scary. Just terrifying. It took a second half comeback, but J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber combing for 185 yards on the ground and Dwayne Haskins threw for 344 yards in the air and two touchdowns. The rest of college football should be very, very worried.

Clemson: (Last week: 2)

I still think the win in College Station will go down as one of the most impressive road wins for a team this season, but the Tigers seem to be just a tad bit off. There will be time for Dabo and Co to build up the resume. This drop in the rankings honestly has less to do with Clemson playing poorly and more to do with Georgia and Ohio State looking so dominant.

Oklahoma (Last week: 6)

A road trip to Iowa State was going to be difficult, with or without star running back Rodney Anderson. A one possession game in the third quarter had Sooner fans flashing back to last year against the Cyclones, I’m sure. I wanted to see how OU adjusted the offense without Anderson. It was pretty simple really: let a Heisman-caliber quarterback make more plays. Kyler Murray was 21/29 for 348 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also led Oklahoma on the ground, going for 77 yards on 15 carries.

Here’s Murray’s Heisman resume so far:

-863 yards passing, 8 TDs, 1 INT

-169 yards rushing, 2 TDs

LSU (Last week: 16)

I already talked a lot about the Tigers at the beginning, so I’ll keep it quick here. With a defense like LSU’s, the offense doesn’t have to do a lot. Keep the ball moving, play a bit of a field position game and don’t make mistakes. Nick Brossette and Joe Burrow have executed that plan to perfection so far this season. I was impressed with Joe Burrow on the road as well. Jarrett Stidham is a better quarterback, but Burrow showed poise and composure, helping get LSU into field goal range at the very end there. His throw to Derrick Dillon in the fourth quarter for a touchdown was also a beautiful pass, a nice combination of touch and tenacity, throwing into a crowd of Auburn defenders.

Stanford (Last week: 8)

Giving Bryce Love a game to rest is expected to hurt your offense (Love will be back on Saturday against Oregon), but this team has had struggles scoring the ball early already. The Cardinal trailed UC Davis 0-3 in the first quarter on Saturday. Stanford has played some talented teams early (San Diego State and USC) and the defense is great, but they’ll need to score points to beat Oregon on the road this week.

Auburn (last week: 7)

I don’t like to drop teams too far for challenging themselves. Auburn had one of the most difficult opening stretches of any team in the country. Little mistakes make all the difference. The Tigers can still get into the playoffs, but they’ll have to beat Mississippi State, Georgia and Alabama all on the road to do that. I can’t see it happening.

Washington (last week: 9)

A win in Salt Lake City against a good Utah squad is a great way to start Pac-12 play for the Huskies. The formula was pretty simple: ride Myles Gaskin (30 carries, 143 yards and 1 TD) and play crushing defense against the Utes (261 total yards). Washington forced 3 turnovers against Utah and stopped them three times on fourth down.

Penn State (Last week: 10)

Quarterback Trace McSorley accounted for 5 total touchdowns against Kent State (2 in the air, 3 on the ground) in a 63-10 rout. His efficiency concerns me, however. After increasing his completion percentage to 66.5 last season, McSorley is only hitting on 51.7 percent of his throws. Some of that is drops and miscommunication with receivers, but that number needs to go up come Big Ten play. The defense had seven sacks and 15 TFL though, so that’s pretty neat. Next up, a Friday night game against Illinois to start conference play.

Mississippi State (Last week: 13)

Nick Fitzgerald is loving Joe Moorehead’s offense. After being suspended for the first game of the season, Fitzgerald has accounted for more than 300 yards from scrimmage in back-to-back games. Against the Ragin’ Cajuns, Fitzgerald had 243 passing yards, 107 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. He’s sixth in total rushing yards for a quarterback in the nation, playing one less game than every quarterback in front of him. The Bulldogs open SEC play with a road trip to Lexington.

West Virginia (Last week: 14)

The Mountaineers didn’t play last week in Raleigh against NC State because of Hurricane Florence. This week, they’ll start Big 12 play with a home game against Kansas State.

Notre Dame (Last week: 13)

A second straight week of the Fighting Irish struggling against an inferior opponent (24-16 vs. Ball State, 22-17 vs. Vanderbilt). A normally stout ND defense let Kyle Shurmur throw for 326 yards against them, but did force three turnovers in the process. Notre Dame has yet to score more than 24 points in a game this season. The next three contests will go a long way in determining Notre Dame’s playoff future: at Wake Forest, vs. Stanford and at Virginia Tech.

Boston College (Last week: 19)

I just LOVE when I’m right. If you are a loyal reader, you know that over here on Lou’s List, we’ve been high on BC all season. The Eagles have yet to disappoint. Did you know that Boston College is No. 6 in the country in scoring offense? BC is averaging 52.7 points per game, ahead of teams like Oklahoma State, Oregon and Oklahoma. AJ Dillon continues to dominate on the ground (432 yards and 4 TDs this season) but sophomore quarterback Anthony Brown was the star against Wake Forest, throwing for 304 yards and five touchdowns. Next up is a noon game on the road against a desperate 0-3 Purdue squad.

Virginia Tech (Last week: 18)

The Hokies’ game against ECU was canceled last week due to Hurricane Florence. This week, Virginia Tech will play Old Dominion on the road.

TCU (Last week: 15)

The Horned Frogs had a real chance against Ohio State, leading 21-19 in the third quarter, but Shawn Robinson started to show his inexperience in the second half. A pick-six flipped the game on its head and put a win out of reach. TCU has a chance to rattle off some wins to start conference play (Texas, Iowa State, Texas Tech) before a showdown at home against Oklahoma in October.

Oklahoma State (Last week: Honorable Mention)

OSU was nearly in the top 25 last week for me, so a win over a great Boise State team at home did them wonders. Mike Gundy just churns out fantastic teams in Stillwater. The offense is everything you would expect (52.3 points per game) but the defense came to play against the Broncos as well (7 sacks!) The Big 12 is DEEP this year.

Michigan (Last week: 17)

Shea Patterson is proving to be the best signal caller for Jim Harbaugh since he came to Ann Arbor, throwing for three touchdowns in back to back games after struggling against Notre Dame, but the Wolverines are not making it easy to win. Against SMU, Michigan racked up 13 penalties for 137 yards. Next up, Nebraska at the Big House.

Texas A&M (Last week: Honorable mention)

The Aggies are finally in the top 25, just in time for a trip to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama! Texas A&M has dominated two inferior opponents and nearly beat Clemson at home, so there’s definitely a chance they could make this game interesting. Sophomore quarterback Kellen Mond has been everything Jimbo Fisher could have asked for in his first year: 824 yards, six passing TDs, no interceptions and three more scores on the ground.

Miami (Last week: 22)

The Hurricanes are quietly building up confidence after the loss to LSU to start the season (which isn’t looking too bad anymore). Miami just did something many Power Five teams don’t do: play a Group of Five team on the road. Since that awful game against LSU, quarterback Malik Rosier has scored eight touchdowns with zero turnovers.

Oregon (Last week: 23)

After three weeks of playing teams that are… how can I say this nicely… not good (Bowling Green, Portland State and San Jose State) we’ll finally get a chance to see how good the Ducks actually are with a home game against Stanford. Quarterback Justin Herbert was hurt last year when Oregon traveled to Palo Alto in a 49-7 loss. He should be a huge difference maker on Saturday in the most important Pac 12 North game so far.

Wisconsin (Last week: 5)

How’d you get all the way down here?

UCF (Last week: Honorable Mention)

UCF vs North Carolina was canceled last week due to Hurricane Florence, but it’s about time I put the Knights in my top 25. I was very concerned after the team lost ITS ENTIRE COACHING STAFF LAST SEASON, but UCF has rebounded well, with dominating wins over UConn and South Carolina State. The Knights will put its 15-game winning streak on the line at home on Friday against Lane Kiffin and in-state rival FAU.

BYU (Last week: unranked)

Going on the road and beating one of the best teams in the country is impressive for a rebuilding BYU team. How about doing it again? After a home game against McNeese, the Cougars will travel to Washington to take on the Huskies.

Duke (Last week: Honorable mention)

As a UNC grad, this causes me physical pain, but I have to give credit where credit is due. The Blue Devils have dominated opponents and winning back to back road games against Power Five teams (Northwestern and Baylor) is no easy feat. As long as David Cutcliffe is standing on the sideline, Duke will be competitive. The injuries kept Duke off of the list last week (and because they’re awful and I hate them), but even with players like quarterback Daniel Jones and cornerback Mark Gilbert not expected to return to the field ANYTIME soon, this team has continued to show playmaking ability. The Blue Devils should be 4-0 going into a critical home game against Virginia Tech.

Boise State (Last week: 11)

My beloved Brett Rypien threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns, but was also sacked seven times. Boise State had two punts blocked as well. Oklahoma State just overpowered Boise at home. The Broncos have just as good a chance as any to win the rest of their games in the regular season.

Falling Out

Utah (Last week: 20)

-The only teams with more turnovers lost this season than Utah are UMass, New Mexico State and Rutgers.

Southern Cal (Last week: 21)

-There’s youth on offense, but the defense couldn’t stop Texas in Austin. The Longhorns converted more than half of its third down attempts.

Arizona State (Last week: 24)

-That was a short ride on the Herm Train.

Michigan State (Last week: 25)

-An early bye will hopefully help the Spartans regroup for the rest of the season. Michigan State is going to need it.

Honorable Mentions

-Iowa

-Syracuse

-Cal

-Missouri

