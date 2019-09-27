KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Football is perhaps the most team-oriented sport in all of high school athletics. It takes 11 individual players doing their job as a unit each and every play to have success. When it comes to this week's defensive player of the week, there simply aren't many players more team-oriented than CAK's Luke Myers.

"Mainly because of my line and their ability to take up the blocks, and they gave me that chance to make those tackles," Myers said.

That was Luke's response to how he was able to have the type of performance he had last Friday night. Just how good was Myers' performance? He finished the game with 16 tackles (three of which were tackles for loss) and a forced fumble.

While talking to Luke, I pointed out that he had a very positive attitude. In what shouldn't have been a surprise, Luke immediately turned the attention away from himself and onto his teammates.

"Yes I do, but it's mainly because of the attitude and the effort my other teammates put into the practice and into the games that keeps it positive," said Myers.

CAK will look to stay undefeated and pick up their sixth win of the season Friday, as Chattanooga Christian comes to town.