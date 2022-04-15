LVFL Alexus Dye reflects on time with Tennessee as she sets her sights on WNBA career

Dye signed a training camp contract with the Connecticut Sun following the draft. She averaged over 10 points per game in her lone season on Rocky Top.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alexus Dye finished her career with one season as a Lady Vol. It was a season she pursued to challenge herself.

"I was afraid to leave Troy," Dye said. "I kind of wanted to stay."

Dye spent two years as a standout at Troy University in her native Alabama, following two junior college seasons that included a junior college national title. While at Troy, she was named Sun Belt Player of the Year and was a two-time All-Sun Belt selection. When she arrived at Tennessee, she knew the expectations would be high.

"At first I was doubting myself because it was a new environment," Dye said. "I was like, 'I hope I can perform well for this team. They brought me here for a reason. They know my winning abilities.'"

It wasn't a particularly smooth transition, according to Dye. At first, she dealt with being moved to the guard position from the forward role she had become used to. Eventually, the switch helped her realize she was more versatile than she thought.

"I really could handle the ball more. I could shoot that 17-foot jump shot. I could cross somebody up if I put my mind to it, things like that," Dye said.

Now as she gets ready to try and make her mark in Connecticut, her confidence appears to be at an all-time high.