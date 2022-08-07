Candace Parker becomes first player in WNBA history with 6,000+ points, 3,000+ rebounds, 1,000+ assists and 600+ blocks

CHICAGO — LVFL Candace Parker continued to make history in the Chicago Sky's win against Connecticut on Sunday.
Parker recorded a block in the first quarter to become the first player in WNBA history with 6,000+ points, 3,000+ rebounds, 1,000+ assists and 600+ blocks in a career. She also became the third player in league history to reach 6,000+ points, 3,000+ rebounds and 600+ blocks, joining all-time greats Lisa Leslie and Sylvia Fowles.
The two-time WNBA MVP is the only player in the top ten in all four of those categories and finished Sunday's contest with 18 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
The WNBA regular season ends in a week, and the Sky clinched a top-two seed in the win and extended their lead on first place to 2.5 games.