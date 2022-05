Parker scored 16 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out 10 assists to help the Chicago Sky defeat the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

CHICAGO — Lady Vol legend Candace Parker continues to break barriers in the WNBA.

Parker led the Chicago Sky to a 82-73 win over the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

She had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming just the third player in WNBA history with multiple triple-doubles.

