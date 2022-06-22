LVFL Candace Parker named starter for 2022 WNBA All-Star Game

Parker earns her seventh All-Star selection. She will get to play the contest on home court in her hometown of Chicago.

CHICAGO — LVFL Candace Parker, who formerly played for the Lady Vols, has been named a starter for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game in her hometown Chicago, the league announced Wednesday.

The Chicago Sky forward and two-time WNBA champion earned her seventh career All-Star selection, and the game will be played at Wintrust Arena on July 10. A skills competition will be held the day before.

Starters were chosen by a combination of fan, media and player voting.

Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson were named co-captains as the highest vote-getters in the WNBA. Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles will join them as co-captains. Those two announced they would be retiring at the end of the season.