x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

LVFL Candace Parker records third career triple-double, the most in WNBA history

Earlier this year, she became the third player in WNBA history with more than one triple-double.
Credit: AP
Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) and teammates Emma Meesseman (33), Courtney Vandersloot (22) and Allie Quigley (14) react to a call during play against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

LOS ANGELES — Tennessee women's basketball legend Candace Parker recorded her third career triple-double on Thursday night, which is the most in WNBA history.

Parker had 10 points, 10 assists and 14 rebounds in a win against the Los Angeles Sparks. She clinched the triple double in the third quarter of the contest, and it was her second triple-double of the season.

Earlier this year, she became the third player in WNBA history with more than one triple-double.

This season, Parker is averaging 12.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Locked On NHL Mock Lottery Draft | Montreal Selects Shane Wright #1, Who Goes 2 Through 16?