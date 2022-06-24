LVFL Candace Parker records third career triple-double, the most in WNBA history

Earlier this year, she became the third player in WNBA history with more than one triple-double.

LOS ANGELES — Tennessee women's basketball legend Candace Parker recorded her third career triple-double on Thursday night, which is the most in WNBA history.

Parker had 10 points, 10 assists and 14 rebounds in a win against the Los Angeles Sparks. She clinched the triple double in the third quarter of the contest, and it was her second triple-double of the season.

This season, Parker is averaging 12.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.