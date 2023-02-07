Candace Parker will become first female in-game color analyst for NBA All-Star game

The NBA All-Star game has happened 72 times but never has had a female in-game analyst until Parker broke the barrier.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lady Vol for Life Candace Parker is setting history again, this time not as a player.

Parker will become the first female in-game color analyst for the NBA All-Star game when it happens on Feb. 19. The All-Star game has happened 72 times, but has never had a female in-game color analyst until Parker broke the barrier.

The game will be broadcast on TNT. Parker has worked for Inside the NBA on TNT as an analyst and commentator since 2018.

The NBA All-Star game will take place at 1 p.m. on that Sunday. The game will take place in Salt Lake City this season.

Parker signed with the Las Vegas Aces for a new WNBA contract on Feb. 1. Parker is a two-time league MVP and two-time WNBA champion.

She was officially introduced as a member of her new team on Tuesday. She will reunite with Nicki Fargas, then known as Nicki Caldwell, who is the General Manager of the Aces.

Fargas is also a Lady Vol for Life and was one of the main recruiters of Parker when Fargas was an assistant coach for Tennessee.

That played a role in Parker wanting to join the Aces.

"To be honest with you, she was the main reason at the time I went to the University of Tennessee," Parker said in her introductory press conference. "I believe in the full circle. Nicki and I after Tennessee, she got the head coaching job at UCLA. We lived in the same community. She visited Leila when I was in the hospital, she was one of the few people that baby sat Leila when she was a baby and I'm a big relationship person."