LVFL Jordan Horston named to Associated Press WNBA All-Rookie team

SEATTLE — Former Tennessee women's basketball star Jordan Horston is making a name for herself in the WNBA.
The Lady Vol for Life was named to the Associated Press WNBA All-Rookie team for her efforts in her first season with the Seattle Storm.
She started 17 times and appeared in 36 contests. Horston averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks, becoming one of 11 players in the WNBA to post those numbers or better this year.
The Tennessee product was the No. 9 overall pick by the Storm in the 2023 WNBA Draft.
At UT Horston was a two-time All-SEC First Team recipient and two-time AP and WBCA All-America Honorable Mention choice. She is the seventh Lady Vol to be named to a WNBA All-Rookie team.