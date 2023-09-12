LVFL Jordan Horston named to Associated Press WNBA All-Rookie team

Horston played the her rookie season for the Seattle Storm and started in 17 games.

SEATTLE — Former Tennessee women's basketball star Jordan Horston is making a name for herself in the WNBA.

The Lady Vol for Life was named to the Associated Press WNBA All-Rookie team for her efforts in her first season with the Seattle Storm.

She started 17 times and appeared in 36 contests. Horston averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks, becoming one of 11 players in the WNBA to post those numbers or better this year.

The Tennessee product was the No. 9 overall pick by the Storm in the 2023 WNBA Draft.