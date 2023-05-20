WATCH: LVFL Jordan Horston scores her first points in the WNBA

The former Lady Vol star made a jump shot in her Seattle Storm debut in Saturday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aces.

SEATTLE — Former Tennessee women's basketball star Jordan Horston scored the first points of her WNBA career in her debut with the Seattle Storm on Saturday afternoon.

Horston converted on a mid-range jump shot late in the first quarter of the Storm's matchup against the Las Vegas Aces. Fellow LVFL Candace Parker also scored her first points with the Aces in the game.

The Seattle Storm selected Horston with the 9th overall selection in the 2023 WNBA Draft. The team also helped Horston celebrate her graduation the day before her WNBA debut since she could not attend her graduation in person.

Watch Horston score her first points below.