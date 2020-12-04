STARKVILLE, Miss — Mississippi State officially named former Lady Vol Nikki McCray-Penson as its new women's basketball head coach.

McCray-Penson played for Tennessee from 1991-95, earning SEC player of the year honors twice.

"She was tenacious defender. She also could score. She probably doesn't get enough credit for her ability to score," sports writer Maria Cornelius said.

As a coach, McCray-Penson won a national championship with South Carolina in 2017, assisting Dawn Staley. She was Old Dominion's head coach from 2017-2020. Conference USA named her coach of the year this March.

"I think Nikki McCrary-Penson will keep Mississippi State rolling in the exact direction it's been going," Cornelius said. "And it may mean that the SEC remains the toughest conference in the country, top to bottom."

Now that McCray-Penson leads the Bulldogs, there are three former Lady Vols head coaching in the SEC. Kellie Harper and Nikki Fargas serve as head coach for Tennessee and LSU, respectively.