LVFL Tamika Catchings stepping down as Indiana Fever VP of Basketball Operations and General Manager

Catchings released a statement Monday saying:



“For more than 30 years, this game I love has been a very pivotal part of my life. First as a player and then as an executive, I have been committed to the challenge of finding ways to improve, ways to succeed, and ultimately ways to put my teams in winning positions. In short, basketball has been central to all I do for as long as I can remember and has driven me to become the person I am. While change is never easy, now it’s time to take a step back from my role as General Manager, take a well-earned rest, and prioritize my family, my philanthropy, our community, and my other passions. The opportunity to be drafted into this world-class Fever organization, to be embraced by these amazing owners, fans, coaches, teammates, and community, and to be given the chance to grow as an executive leader has been a true blessing. I will forever be grateful to Herb Simon and the Simon family, Jim Morris, Rick Fuson, Kelly Krauskopf, and to the entire PS&E organization for believing in me and standing alongside of me over the last two decades. I’m excited for all that’s on the horizon, but whatever comes next I will always be a part of the Fever family.”