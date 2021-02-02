MLB must provide housing to some minor league players starting in 2022

While these players have dreams of making it to the big leagues, Chris Allen said financial stability for some is a challenge.

KODAK, Tenn. — The MLB on Sunday announced it will require its teams to provide housing to some minor league players starting in 2022.

“In mid-September, the owners discussed the issue of player housing and unanimously agreed to begin providing housing to certain minor league players,” MLB said in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday night. “We are in the process of finalizing the details of that policy and expect it to be announced and in place for the 2022 season.”

Chris Allen is the President of Boyd Sports, which owns the Tennessee Smokies. The Smokies are the Chicago Cubs' Double-A minor league affiliate, alongside the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, High-A South Bend Cubs, and Low-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

He said many of these players have dreams of making it to the big leagues, and he said financial stability is not really a perk of playing in the minors.

“These guys in the minors, they're on a set incomes,” said Allen.

Finding a decent place to live can be a challenge for some players working their way up to the majors.

“That, I guess it's only going to improve as they improve as a player, so you have to try to help him out as much as possible,” said Allen.

According to ESPN, who cited anonymous sources, this move came after backlash from players about low salaries. Major league teams must now provide housing to some its minor league affiliate players starting next year, though the league did not specify which players would apply.

“It's something that should have been done a long time ago. It's always been a hassle. It's a stressful time for all the players, so what MLB is about to do makes perfect sense,” said Allen.

Allen has been with Boyd Sports for over 10 years and witnessed players go the extra mile to save money.

“They room up with two or three players, so that's helpful,” said Allen.

The MLB has been working on improvements for some time now. ESPN said this year salaries for minor leagues increased between 40% to 70% depending on their level. Millions of dollars of improvements to ballparks and facilities are also underway.