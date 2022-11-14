Make it two in a row: Ben Shelton wins Knoxville Challenger

The former Florida Gator also won Charlottesville earlier this month.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rising tennis star Ben Shelton added another title Sunday to his growing resume, beating Christopher Eubanks to win the Knoxville Challenger in three sets.

It was the second consecutive title match for the big lefthander over Eubanks, the 2021 Knoxville champion. Shelton beat his friend and occasional doubles partner in two sets earlier this month at the Charlottesville Challenger in Virginia.

Shelton, 20, who has a booming, airborne serve, decided in August to leave the University of Florida tennis team so he could turn pro. This year while still at Florida he won the 2022 NCAA singles championship as a sophomore.

His ATP ranking has shot up from 229 on Aug. 15 to 108 this week.

Look for it to rise even higher.

Shelton, the son of former pro and Florida coach Bryan Shelton, impressed many in August during the ATP Masters 1000 tournament at Cincinnati by beating French Open finalist Caspar Ruud 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 32.

For his victory Sunday, Shelton gets a $7,000 check. His prize money so far this year is more than $200,000.