KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Meet Mariah Smith. She took part in the first women's tournament at Augusta National, the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Mariah only started golfing when she was 12 years old, but quickly worked her way up the ranks.

The Clarksville native, seems to be a part of history wherever she goes. She was the first African American woman on the Lady Vol golf team and was the only African American in the field of 72 at Augusta.

"I definitely want to serve as a role model for other African American girls too," said Smith. "My goal is just to hope that one day I'll be able to go to a tournament or play in a tournament and see more girls that look like me out there and just know that I kind of helped motivate them and inspired them to pick up the sport too."

Watch the video at the top of the article to see more of Mariah's story.