KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning will be honored with the Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award at the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 25.

The dinner and ceremony will take place at the Knoxville Convention Center and will feature guest speaker David Cutcliffe, current Duke head coach and Manning's offensive coordinator at Tennessee.

According to a release from the hall of fame, "The Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award was established in 2012 when the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame presented the award to its namesake legendary coach Pat Summitt. To ignite greatness is to believe that every person has limitless potential that we must discover, ignite and foster."

Previous winners of the award are Tamika Catchings, Inky Johnson, Jason Witten, Eric Berry, Eddie Courtney and Gus Manning.

Tickets are still available at gkshof.org.