With the 2020 NFL Draft finished, players who weren't picked by a team are still finding their way onto a roster. So far, two Tennessee Vols have joined the ranks as pros: Marquez Callaway and Nigel Warrior.

Callaway found a home with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent, the Tennessee football team confirmed on Twitter Saturday. Callaway. The Warner Robbins native finished his career at Tennessee with 1,646 yards and 13 touchdowns in the air. He also has the ability to provide a spark on special teams for the Saints: he returned three punts in his time on Rocky Top. He joins former teammates Alvin Kamara, Shy Tuttle and Colton Jumper with New Orleans.

Nigel Warrior was the next to go, he signed a deal as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens according to the Tennessee Football official Twitter page. Warrior is coming off of his best season as a Vol, with four interceptions and 70 tackles. Likewise, the Ravens are coming off of a breakout season with NFL MVP Lamar Jackson leading the team.

Two more Vols to watch as signings continue: linebacker Daniel Bituli and tight end Dom Wood-Anderson. Both were invited to the NFL Combine earlier this year.

Two Tennessee Vols, Darrell Taylor and Jauan Jennings were picked in the NFL Draft. Taylor went to the Seattle Seahawks in the second round while Jennings was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round.

