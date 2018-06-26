Longtime Maryville college basketball coach Randy Lambert announced his retirement Monday after nearly four decades with the program.

Lambert will retire after coaching the 2018-19 season.

Raul Placeres, who has served as Lambert's assistant for the last seven years, will become the College's head coach next spring.

Lambert has captured more than 700 wins during his tenure at Maryville College and is currently ranked fourth in the country among active head coaches in career victories.

"The Lambert era will be known as one of the most successful NCAA Division III athletics programs in history," Athletics Director Kandis Schram said. "The hundreds of student-athletes who have worn the orange and garnet have benefited from his leadership, passion and commitment."

