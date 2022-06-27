x
Maryville football standout Noah Vaughn commits to Virginia

Maryville High School 3-star running back Noah Vaughn verbally committed to Virginia on Monday. Vaughn is in the class of 2023.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville High School football standout, Noah Vaughn, has found his next home.

The 3-star running back announced his commitment to Virginia on Monday. Vaughn is Virginia's eighth verbal commitment in the class of 2023.

Vaughn is a 5'9", 185-pound running back. He made two visits to Virginia in the month of June. He is the No. 57 ranked player from Tennessee in the class of 2023.  

In Vaughn's junior season at Maryville, he totaled 2,378 all-purpose yards. He rushed for 1,611 yards, 22 rushing touchdowns, and averaged 8.9 yards per carry. As a receiver, he caught 15 passes for 320 yards and one touchdown. 

