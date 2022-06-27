Maryville football standout Noah Vaughn commits to Virginia

Maryville High School 3-star running back Noah Vaughn verbally committed to Virginia on Monday. Vaughn is in the class of 2023.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville High School football standout, Noah Vaughn, has found his next home.

The 3-star running back announced his commitment to Virginia on Monday. Vaughn is Virginia's eighth verbal commitment in the class of 2023.

Vaughn is a 5'9", 185-pound running back. He made two visits to Virginia in the month of June. He is the No. 57 ranked player from Tennessee in the class of 2023.