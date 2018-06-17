Maryville running back Tee Hodge got his father one of the best birthday gifts he could ask for: an offer from the University of Tennessee to play football.

"We were at camp and as soon as the camp was over, Coach Weinke called me over and we just got to chatting and that's when it all went down," said Hodge.

UT tried to get him to come out to a camp for a while now, but even with that, the conversation with running back coach Chris Weinke was unexpected.

"I was speechless," said Hodge. "I didn't think it would happen this soon, but I was praying it would happen soon. It's just crazy, I can't believe it."

Hodge is a rising junior at Maryville and would be part of the class of 2020. The running back has three offers so far: Austin Peay, Chattanooga and now UT.

"It just came out of nowhere," said Hodge. "I'm just happy."

Hodge and his brother, Isaiah Cobb (who signed to play football with Chattanooga) started in the backfield last season for the Rebels, helping lead Maryville to a state title. Cobb, as well as his mother and father, are helping Hodge stay grounded and focused on school during such an exciting time for the family.

"it means a lot, but it just makes me work harder cause I do understand how quick it can be taken from me," said Hodge. "It just makes me keep my head on straight, just keep going and, you know, never be satisfied."

Hodge said he's not ready to make a decision yet on where he will be going to college.

"I'm still really young, there's no reason to rush into that kind of stuff right now."

Sitting in the family's living room, the happiness, the excitement was contagious. Hodge understands how his success on and off the field impacts those around him.

"I'm just very blessed and humbled, to bring this kind of joy to my family."

For now, the Maryville running back said he will focus on school and helping the Rebels win another state title.

