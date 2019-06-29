KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Senior Maryville running back Tee Hodge announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday afternoon.

Hodge is the 12th player to commit to the Class of 2020 for the Vols. The Maryville Rebel is the first running back to commit for the class as well.

247Sports ranks Hodge as a three-star prospect. He's the fifth player to commit to Tennessee in the past week.

"I was speechless, I was just sitting there, I didn't know what to do," said Hodge after he was offered in 2018.

"It means a lot, but it just makes me work harder because I do understand how quick it can be taken from me, so it just makes me keep my head on straight, never be satisfied."