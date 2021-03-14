Maryville's Denae Fritz named Miss Basketball

The senior guard won the Class AAA Miss Basketball award on Saturday evening.

Denae Fritz ends her Maryville High School career with the highest individual honor in TSSAA basketball. The senior won the Class AAA Miss Basketball award on Saturday.

The Iowa State commit scored over 2,000 points and grabbed over 1,000 rebounds as a Lady Rebel. Last season, she led Maryville to its first state tournament appearance since 1999. On Thursday, she posted a double-double against Page to lead the Lady Rebels to their first state tournament win since 1923.

Maryville fell to Blackman in the Class AAA semifinal on Friday. Although Fritz could not help win the first girls' state championship in school history, she will leave Maryville as one of the best players in Rebels history.